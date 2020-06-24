USDA invites public to comment on company request to extend deregulating genetically engineered type of potato

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Starting Thursday, June 25th the public is invited to comment on a company’s request to continue deregulating a genetically engineered potato variety.
The J.R. Simplot Company, or Simplot, wants an extension on Snowden Z6, or the Z6 potato, which is genetically engineered for traits such as late blight protection and reduced black spot bruising.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service previously reviewed and deregulated similar traits in another potato developed by Simplot, called Innate W8 Russet Burbank potato, or W8 potato.
An assessment from the department found Z6 potatoes are not more likely to pose a plant pest risk than W8 potatoes.
The federal inspection service is interested in getting comments about potential environmental and economic impacts of the Z6 potato.
Members of the public will be able to submit comments through July 27th, 2020.
