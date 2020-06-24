USDA invites public to comment on company request to extend deregulating genetically engineered type of potato

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Over 15% of households said they used their stimulus check to pay off debt, according to results released today from a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Additionally, more than 14 percent of adults in those households reported they planned to save the money.

The Census Bureau sent over one million surveys between June 11th and the 16th. Over 73,000 households responded, with about 85% saying they had received or were expecting an Economic Impact Payment.

Adults in households with incomes between $75,000 and $99,999 were more likely to use their stimulus payments to pay off debt or to add to savings, compared to households overall.

In contrast, 87.6% of adults in households with incomes of $25,000 or less planned to use their stimulus payments to meet expenses.

In households that spent their stimulus checks: