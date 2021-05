WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – A sharp rise in used-car sales has left bargain-hunters with increasingly limited options on lots across America.

The average price paid for pre-owned vehicles hit a record of more than $25,000 over the last month.

According to research, this is around $2,800 higher than it was a year ago.

In addition, it also was the first time in history the average price of a used car exceeded $25,000.