USPS warns people to get their holiday packages in the mail

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – With Christmas and New Years’ just around the corner, the United States Postal Service is urging customers to get their packages in the mail in order to avoid any delays during the holiday season.

Officials with the agency say the next two weeks are the busiest time of the year for the postal service.

USPS has listed recommended dates for customers on both social media platforms and on their website.

December 15 – Retail Ground Service

December 18 – First Class Mail

December 19 – Priority Mail Service

December 23 – priority mail exspress

Today is the last day to take advantage of the company’s ground service before the holiday, so if you have any packages that need to go out, be sure to get them in while you can.