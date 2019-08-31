Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing

FILE – In this May 1, 2015, file photo Ford Focus vehicles are seen on a storage lot in Ypsilanti, Mich. Ford is extending the warranties on about 560,000 small cars to cover a litany of problems with a troubled six-speed automatic transmission. The latest move covers 2014 through 2016 model year Focuses built before Nov. 5, 2015, as well as 2014 and 2015 Fiestas built before Oct. 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.

Hamilton police say the woman told them she’d fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the woman didn’t remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.

Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.