Nationwide ICE raids to begin this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Raids are expected to start this weekend, as President Trump says ICE agents will target undocumented immigrants in a major operation.

A nationwide operation targeting thousands of undocumented migrants is set to begin Sunday and that has some people here in mid-Michigan concerned.

ICE is reportedly targeting 2,000 migrants who live in the United States illegally and were ordered deportation.

So now, people here in mid-Michigan want to make sure that those who are approached by immigration officials know their rights.

“Raids are extremely expensive and inefficient. If you want to enforce the immigration system, there are many more better ways of doing it,” said Oscar Castaneda, a community organizer with Action of Greater Lansing.

The group is working to help undocumented immigrants in the area by hosting community workshops.

Castaneda says the anticipated ICE raids this weekend will do more harm than good.

“Many families will be broken up, broken apart, and many American citizens who are five years, or three years old, they will end up without a parent and without a family’s support, and who’s going to be supporting these kids? Us. The system,” said Castaneda.

6 News reached out to ICE about the raids and a spokesperson for the agency says in part:

“Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations. As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

Castaneda thinks it has nothing to do with public safety.

“We need to stop playing partisan games in politics,” said Castaneda.

Castaneda wants the government to take on immigration reform before more people get hurt.

“If you have seen the pictures of these people who are dying at the border, that’s human beings, real human beings, and we need to understand this and deal with it,” said Castaneda.

Castaneda also mentioned that if you are approached by an ICE official, you have the right to remain silent and ask for a lawyer, even if you don’t have one.

Officers also can’t come into your home without a search warrant signed by a judge.