Natural Way Cheese recalls all products manufactured from June to August

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Natural Way Cheese based out of Clare, Michigan is issued a voluntary recall of all of their products due to improper pasteurization and labeling.

The cheese products being recalled were manufactured from June 2, 2021 to August 2, 2021 and did not follow Michigan’s Manufacturing Milk Laws in place for pasteurization and labeling for aging times for raw milk cheese.

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled cheese. Eating cheese that is not fully pasteurized can create poignant health risks for both children and the elderly.

The following are the Natural Way Cheese products being recalled:

Recalled Pepper Jack Natural Way Cheese.

Sweet Basil Cheese

Basil Garlic Colby

Monterrey Jack

Orange Colby

Colby Jack

White Cheddar

Orange Cheddar

Muenster

Gouda

Country Whisper Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Liquid Smoke Cheddar

Family Time Cheddar

Haystack Cheddar

Butter Flavor Cheddar

Onion Garlic Cheddar

Horseradish Cheddar

Ghost Pepper Monterrey Jack

An example of a lot code on recalled pepper jack cheese.

The products can be identified by “Natural Way Cheese 26-610” on the label.

According to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development,

Directions to interpret lot codes are as follows: the first two numbers and last two numbers are used by the plant to identify the vat and batch and the middle six numbers are the month, day, and year. (For example, with the code 1207032113, the production date is July 3, 2021.)

The Natural Way products were distributed throughout Michigan and northeastern Indiana. If you have bought a Natural Way product that has been recalled, either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.