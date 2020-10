FOLEY, Al. — Two crew members died in a Navy training plane crash over the weekend.

Their plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Alabama, and one of the victims was from the Detroit-area. U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross was from Wixom, near Walled Lake.

Ross had been a member of the University of Michigan’s Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps.

24-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett also died in the training accident. She was from North Carolina.