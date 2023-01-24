ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of northbound US-131 near Rockford was expected to remain partially closed for days after a tank rolled over early Tuesday, spilling fuel.

The northbound lanes of US-131 are closed at 10 Mile Road. Michigan State Police said they likely wouldn’t reopen until at least 1 p.m., though it could take even longer.

The left lane was expected to reopen first for slow travel. The right lane was expected to remain closed for at least two days while environmental cleanup is underway.

State police said the tanker rolled over in the northbound lanes near 12 Mile Road in Algoma Township after the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The tanker went into the ditch.

MSP initially tweeted that 13,000 gallons of fuel spilled, but later revised that to 4,000 gallons.

Shortly before 10 a.m., MSP Lt. Michelle Robinson said firefighters were pumping the remaining fuel out of the tanker. After that was done, around 11:40 a.m., a wrecker used a winch to right the tanker so they could take it away. The next step would be to start cleaning up the soil.

The driver sustained minor injuries, according to MSP.