NBA is “hopeful” playoffs will resume after players refused to play in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting

The NBA said Thursday it is “hopeful” the league will resume the 2020 playoffs after Milwaukee Bucks players decided to sit out Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Following the Bucks’ decision on Wednesday, it prompted other teams from professional sports leagues to follow them.

Games scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, the league said.

“We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”