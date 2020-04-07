COVID-19 cases near 19,000, 845 deaths in Michigan, AP Reports

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — There are now nearly 19,000 cases and 845 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan, the Associated Press reports.

Three Metro-Detroit counties, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb are accounting for more than 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the state. These counties are also Michigan’s most populous counties.

This week is projected to be what health officials are calling the “9/11 moment” in the country for COVID-19, with the most anticipated deaths and cases reported nationwide.

Michigan currently ranks no.3 with the most coronavirus cases behind New York and New Jersey. In New York City, more people have died from COVID-19 than from 9/11 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment.

She is encouraging anyone who can help with the pandemic to donate at Michigan.Gov/FightCOVID19

As new cases of COVID-19 are being reported daily, studies have found Michigan’s black communities are dying at higher rates from COVID-19 than whites. According to data, black Michiganders account for 41 percent of deaths in the state and account for 14 percent of the population.

Another population facing an influx of cases is the prison population.

Over the weekend, 6 News reported that the virus is on the rise in Michigan Department of Corrections Facilities. On Saturday, MDOC had reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases among its facilities with one death in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

“They’re around a deadly virus, as we all are, but they can’t escape it,” Vicky Cox, a family member of one of Michigan’s prisoners said. “And it’s just not fair.”