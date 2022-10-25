LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A whopping 1.8 million Michiganders are planning to vote absentee this midterm season.

According to the Michigan Department of State, around 771,967 absentee ballots have already been submitted.

The State Dept. urged Michiganders who plan to vote absentee hand-deliver their ballots as soon as possible to their local clerk’s office or ballot dropoff box to avoid delays.

You can find your clerk’s office and dropoff locations here.

You still have time to register to vote, but you are required to do it in person at your clerk’s office, as online and mail registration are not permitted within 14 days of the election.

Not voting absentee? You can still vote in person on November 8 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.