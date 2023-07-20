Ingham County Animal Control removed nearly 40 animals, live and dead, from a home in Onondaga. (Photo/Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter).

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control removed nearly 40 animals, live and dead, from a home in Onondaga.

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, Ingham County Animal Control officers executed a search warrant at an Onondaga home and discovered one dog, 33 living cats and five dead cats.

Officers say the suspect surrendered all the animals to Ingham County Animal control and is cooperating with the investigation.

Many of the animals require medical attention due to various illnesses and injuries. They were taken to the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason, where they are undergoing medical evaluations.

If you see or suspect animal cruelty, you may report it by calling (517) 676-8319, emailing reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org, or by submitting a complaint at the Ingham County Animal Control website.

Anybody interested in volunteering at the Ingham County Animal Shelter can find more information at ac.ingham.org.