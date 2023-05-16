FILE – A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 400 illegal firearms have been taken off of Detroit’s streets since a safe neighborhood initiative began less than a year ago.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state law enforcement agencies announced the program’s success Tuesday.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods aims to remove illegal guns from those who can’t legally own the guns due to prior criminal history.

Since the operation kicked off, law enforcement officers have conducted thousands of check-ins with felony offenders.

In addition to removing hundreds of firearms from offenders, officers have also found illegal drugs and ammunition during their sweeps.

Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, according to the governor’s office.

In the first half of 2022, more than 450 people in Michigan were killed because of gun violence, according to the press release.

“Our troopers see the deadly results and devastating impact illegal guns have on communities every day,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.