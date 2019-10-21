Nearly 80 Michigan courts receive drug sobriety program grant

LANSING — Nearly 80 Michigan courts are set to receive more than $11.2 million in grants to fund a drug sobriety court program during Fiscal Year 2020.

The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded the grants to reduce the unemployment and conviction rates among graduates of the drug sobriety programs.

Accoding to a news release from Michigan Courts, graduates of adult drug court programs are two times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years.

“Funding these life-changing programs is a huge win for the entire state because they are effective in dramatically reducing recidivism and unemployment rates, which helps improve the quality of life for graduates and strengthen our communities,” said Justice Elizabeth T. Clement, who serves as the MSC liaison to problem-solving courts.

Key findings regarding drug and sobriety courts in the most recent “Solving Problems, Saving Lives” report include:

Unemployment dropped dramatically among all graduates, including a more than 75 percent reduction for sobriety and hybrid (drug/sobriety) court graduates.

100 percent of adult drug court graduates were employed.

Nearly 100 percent of family dependency court graduates were employed.

Treatment court graduates who used ignition interlock devices on their vehicles were four times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission.

Grants went to:

29th Circuit Court – Clinton/Gratiot Counties (C29)

30th Circuit Court – Ingham County (C30)

4th Circuit Court – Jackson County (C04)

8th Circuit Court – Ionia County (C08)

44th Circuit Court – Livingston County (C44)

56th Circuit Court – Eaton County (C56)

2B District Court – Hillsdale County (D02B)

54A District Court – Ingham County (D54A)

54B District Court – Ingham County (D54B) 55th District Court – Ingham County (D55)

56th District Court – Eaton County (D56)

64A District Court – Ionia County (D64A)

