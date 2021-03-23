Need for foster families grows as thousands of migrant children arrive at border

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State officials say we are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.

Hundreds of people including children young and alone are coming into the U.S.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says adults and families are being turned away because of a pandemic-related health rule, but not unaccompanied children.

“We are working around the clock to manage it and it will take time,” he said.

The surge now being treated as a humanitarian crisis and causing worry for those who work with children seeking refuge first hand.

“There is an urgent need for foster families right now through Bethany in particular,” said Krista Stevens, director for Bethany Christian Services in East Lansing.

Stevens says Bethany Christian Services works with the government to place migrant children with foster families until they can be reunited with family.

She says there is a big need for foster families right now.

“We are putting the call out. this is a call to action if you will that we are definitely looking in Michigan and in other states as well to work with families who are interested in temporarily caring for unaccompanied minors,” she said.

For people interested in becoming a foster care parent you can learn more HERE.