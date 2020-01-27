Negative results for three Michigan 2019 Novel Coronavirus specimens

Test results on three possible cases of Novel Coronavirus came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”

Two of the three cases were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Washtenaw County and the other from Macomb County.

A fourth specimen from Washtenaw County was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing today.

To date, the only approved testing for 2019 Novel Coronavirus is available at the CDC.

People who show symptoms of lower respiratory illness (cough or difficulty breathing), fever, and report a travel history that includes Wuhan or contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for coronavirus infection are being considered for testing.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. This Novel Coronavirus is a newly discovered version that has not been previously detected in animals or humans.