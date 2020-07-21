Negotiations continue over another COVID-19 package

Negotiations over the Phase-4 coronavirus relief bill are about to begin in earnest as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows begin negotiations with Democratic leaders. Natalie Brand has more details from The White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the new COVID-19 relief package emphasizes getting kids back into schools this fall.

“Our goal must be in person – in person instruction,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Majority Leader said. “This majority has prepared legislation that will send 105 billion dollars so that educators have the resources they need to safely reopen.”

White House negotiators will be meeting with Democratic leaders for the first time today to discuss the legislation.

“Instead of working with Democrats in either the Senate or the House, Leader McConnell has decided to write the bill behind the closed doors of his office,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Minority Leader said.

The President’s proposed payroll tax cut is expected to be met with opposition on Capitol Hill. There’s also disagreement over additional funding for COVID-19 testing and money to help state and local governments.

The GOP proposal of about a trillion dollars is far short of the three-trillion dollar plan passed in the house.

“A trillion is not nearly sufficient. The states and local governments need a trillion themselves. That’s without testing, that’s without individual assistance. So we need to do more,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D) Maryland said.

Some of the president’s advisories have been pushing him to take the lead on COVID-19 messaging, he announced he’ll resume briefings from the White House beginning today.

“He’s the right person to give the information to the American people and boy does he give the information to a lot of the American people based on the ratings as he has pointed out,” Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary said.

RECENT POLLS SHOW PRESIDENT TRUMP LOSING GROUND TO HIS DEMOCRATIC RIVAL JOE BIDEN ON WHOM AMERICANS TRUST TO HANDLE THE PANDEMIC.