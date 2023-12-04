LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department on Sunday released the name of the victim in Friday-night’s police shooting.

In a news conference, Chief Ellery Sosebee said LPD had shot and killed 33-year-old Stephen Romero after they responded to a reported domestic dispute. He said LPD will release body camera footage from incident soon.

Romero’s family did not want to go on camera, but they said they have hired a lawyer. 6 News on Sunday spoke with a neighbor of the family from two houses down, who recalled the events leading up to the shooting incident.

“I woke up to a loud bang. A couple of loud bangs,” Sean Fidler said. “And then I stepped outside and seen a whole bunch of police.”

Fidler recalls, “You know, I went back in the house and called it a night. And then caught the news the next day to see what happened.”

Sean Fidler, a neighbor of the victim in the LPD shooting, spoke to 6 News Dec. 4, 2023. (WLNS)

Crime scene tape blocks off the scene of an LPD officer-involved shooting Friday night, Dec. 1 (WLNS)

LPD Chief Ellery Sosebee in a news conference Dec. 3, 2023, after the officer-involved shooting Dec. 1 (WLNS)

LPD officers on scene at Massachusetts Avenue after an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 1 (WLNS)

He said he had seen Romero just a few days before with one of his children.

“He was out here with his daughter,” Romero said. “Walking her in her stroller. It’s just sad that all this happened. You know, it really is.”

Since the time of the deadly shooting, 6 News has received updates from police and from Romero’s family.

“They were trying to put him in custody, and a gun was presented,” LPD Chief Sosebee said in the news conference on Sunday.

LPD had said a female, who was present at the time of the shooting, had called dispatch about a domestic situation. A second caller then alleged that the woman had been shot.

When police arrived, officers said they told Romero to put up his hands–and that’s when they saw a gun.

A reporter at the news conference asked whether Romero had shot at officers. His response was, “I’m not going to share any of that information at this point.”

Sosebee also declined to share at the news conference whether anyone else had been injured in the incident, though no other injuries have been reported. Police discovered before beginning CPR on Romero that the woman involved had not been shot after all, according to Sosebee’s statement.

6 News spoke to Romero’s wife off-camera. She said the Detroit-based Geoffrey Fieger Law Firm is representing the family, and that police should not have shot her husband.

Neighbor Sean Fidler has a message for the family: “My condolences. I’m sorry. It’s a tragedy; it really is.”

The two officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases. Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.