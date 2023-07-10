LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The tragic death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith has touched the hearts of so many across the state.

Now, the family wants to thank the community and the neighbor who helped Wynter’s mother when her daughter was kidnapped.

Monday marks five days since Willeen Cannon learned that her granddaughter gained her wings.

“We’re still going through such a traumatic transformation. We’re getting through it,” Cannon said.

And five days since Symari Cole lost her daughter. But today, the family is sending their thanks to the community.

“It’s been really helpful, and thanks to everyone who came out to help look for Wynter,” Cole said.

They also wanted to thank Sadie Pingle, who lives nearby and helped save Cole’s life.

“I’m really thankful that I could be there at that time,” Pingle said.

“If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have my daughter alive,” Cannon said.

Having never met before, Pingle saw Cole running for help the night of July 2. Police say Cole was stabbed and sexually assaulted by Rashad Trice.

Trice is also accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter, dumping her body in an alley in Detroit.

“It was shocking but overall my thoughts were just to get help,” Pingle said.

Pingle jumped into action by calling police and driving Cole to the hospital.

“She was hurt and her babies needed help, and who wouldn’t help,” Cole said.

Event though the three day search for Wynter did not end how we wanted it to, the family takes comfort knowing so many, just like Pingle, are there to pick them up whenever they fall.

“It can happen to anybody, and what happened; how everything ended, it’s just a tragedy,” Pingle said.

“We just want to send out a big thank you to everyone for being proactive,” Cannon said.

Wynter’s family also extended thanks to the law enforcement agencies that helped in the investigation.