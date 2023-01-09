BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A neighborhood in Bath Township is grieving as it marks a week since a man well-known by his neighbors was shot by police after a confrontation.

Many residents have lingering questions as Michigan State Police continue their investigation. One man said, the community has not been the same since last Monday.

“The kids aren’t out or running around. Nobody is visiting each other. It’s just been dead out here. It’s silent. It pretty much changed the whole community right here I believe it did,” said resident John Foorman.

Foorman is one of several people who live at Dutch Hills mobile home park who only had good memories to share about the man shot by police last Monday.

While officials have not released his name yet, neighbors have been referring to him as Luke or Lucas.

On January 2, Bath Township police said Sergeant Christopher Hamilton arrived at the park on a call of a domestic disturbance. Video released by the department days later shows a man confronting and yelling at Sergeant Hamilton before going inside his home.

But when he came back out, Sergeant Hamilton noticed the man is carrying two guns.

When he ignored orders to drop the weapons, the sergeant opens fire.

The guns were later determined to be replicas. Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation.

While the community waits for answers, they held a candlelight vigil to remember the man.

Foorman echoed the thoughts of other neighbors and says he didn’t have any issues with him before.

“He mowed lawns to earn some money in the neighborhood. The kid never showed any signs of violence or anger, you know, at least of what I’ve seen anyhow. And I’ve known him for a little while,” said Foorman.

Foorman says more than 20 people prayed, cried and shared memories of a well-known neighbor, who they wish was still here today and questions if this could have been avoided.

“He never advanced on the cop, it tears at me a little bit, you know. I don’t really get involved a lot by this touched my heart a little bit too much I think,” said Foorman.

It’s been one week since the shooting Neither state police or Bath Township police have not yet released the name or age of the man shot.

They say investigators are still finishing interviews and waiting for a toxicology report.

