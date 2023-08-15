SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A potential asphalt plant is looking to start up in Summit Township, if the Township Board approves it at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Neighbors say they feel left out of the loop when it came to notifying the community.

People like Michael Grundvig say they just heard about tonight’s vote two days ago.

Now he and others hope they have a say before the plan is finalized.

“We’re all concerned, none of us knew it was coming in, we’ve only had a couple days of warning it sounds like the vote is imminent and basically going to be greenlit at this point,” Grundvig said.

Regulations, location, health concerns and more are all at the top of mind for people living in Summit Township when it comes to a proposed asphalt plant.

Homeowners tonight hope to get some answers to their questions after they say they learned about it and were not notified.

“I then went to a neighborhood that was right next to where the plant is intended to be built and asked around and ran into somebody who was notified. At that point I learned that they only notified people within a 300-foot radius and that is literally across the street if you didn’t live almost immediately on the plant location you would not have been told,” Grundvig said.

They’re hoping to mitigate any environmental and health effects before things are too late—

“We’re not even sure what the impact will be on our homes and our families. We know there’s noxious gasses emitted we know that they are pretty heavily regulated. The permits will require compliance with the laws, but we don’t actually know what that means for us,” Grundvig said.

While they understand the need for the plant, they just wished they would’ve gotten a heads up.

“Asphalt plants are very necessary; we use asphalt all over the place and this is beneficial to Jackson and the community there’s absolutely no disagreement on that. It’s more a matter of the specific location and the handling of the notification, the lack of transparency, how it feels as though it’s been rushed,” Grundvig said.

6 News will update this story as the Tuesday night meeting continues.