LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it, aren’t exactly thrilled.

The new GM battery plant is bringing about 1,700 jobs to the area, but neighbors say the plant has increased traffic and decreased the value of their homes.

“I just don’t know what else to do at this point,” said Chelsea Wiltse.

Wiltse said she’s lived on Davis Highway for two years. When she first heard plans about the new GM battery plant, she was happy at the prospect of it improving Lansing’s economy.

But then she found out it was being built right across the street from her home.

“I definitely never planned on living right across the road form a battery plant,” Wiltse said.

Equally perturbed as Wiltse is Nicole Leitch. Her driveway practically lines up with the new plant’s employee entrance.

“Who wants to live next to a battery plant where you have, you know, 1,500-plus people coming in and out of, right in front of your house every day,” said Leitch.

The neighbors say their reality today and every day for the next two years is nonstop construction.

“Usually, you start hearing everybody at about 6 a.m. You hear the beeping and the crashing,” Leitch said.

Leitch has been living in the area for seven years. She said the first time she saw the plans and was able to voice her concern about the project was an invite-only meeting held last month.

“I just felt the meeting was very dismissive. Just another box to check,” Leitch said.

While the neighbors are happy a new plant is bringing jobs and opportunities to Michigan, they feel like they are stuck.

“I want to be able to leave, but GM and Ultium Cells have put us in a tight position where we can’t do that because they offered no help or solution,” Wiltse said.

Wiltse and Leitch said they just want more open communication and compromise with the companies moving forward.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation. And I hope that someone does the right thing for this community,” Wiltse said.

Ultium Cells said in a statement that it did have a meeting with the neighborhood residents last month.

The meeting discussed what neighbors should expect with construction and how the facility will operate. Ultium Cells said it strives to be a “good neighbor, partner and employer for the Greater Lansing community.”