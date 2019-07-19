Neighbors react to Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Neighbors are still in shock after 66-year-old, Judy Ann Terry, died Tuesday as a result from being stabbed.

Raelynn Antes is Terry’s neighbor and says she was more than someone who lived next door. She says they recently made plans to get to know each other better.

“We were going to put the picnic table up and stuff and we were going to have a BBQ and picnic with her,” said Antes.

Antes held back tears and says they never got the chance to do it and now they never will.

She added that they saw Terry as they left the house Tuesday evening and just minutes before it happened. When they came back, police had their entire apartment complex blocked off.

Antes added that when she finally did come back, there was blood outside her door and on her stools on the deck.

“I think she tried to have us come and help her, but we weren’t here, we has just left at 5:30 to go pick up our pizza, and it happened at quarter to six, so we weren’t even here,” said Antes.

She says the fact that she couldn’t help her friend keeps her up at night and thinks she could have saved her.

“I keep picturing her trying to come here and get some help, and it makes me feel really bad that we weren’t here,” said Antes.

A 50-year-old Lansing woman was taken into custody late last night as a suspect in Terry’s death.

Antes says, she just wants justice.