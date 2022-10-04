LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people this morning in the 2000 block of Malcolm x street.

“Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call when they spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicles.

After getting a warrant they returned to the home and that’s when more shots were fired.

“I thought it was fireworks or just somebody arguing or something I didn’t really suspect this was going on,” said Washington.

Lansing Police say a man came out of the home and started shooting at them.

“I heard this shooting and first I looked out the window because I was peeking, because I didn’t want to look way out because I didn’t want no bullets to come through. Somebody got shot coming out, he came out shooting at the police,” said neighbor Sharon Carter.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspected gunman who was taken to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

For several hours after the incident, police remained at the home, unsure if anyone else was inside. At around 3 pm they left the scene.

Neighbors 6 News spoke with say they aren’t all that surprised.

“It’s a little bit disturbing that this has been going on lately. I’ve had to call in the police for gunshots next to my house as well, and this is getting real scary over here for me and my family,” Washington said.