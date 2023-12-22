LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A teenager is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Thursday night in Lansing Township.

While the investigation presses on, police say they do have someone in custody.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ravenswood Drive. They said a 17-year-old girl from Lansing was killed, and a 20-year-old woman from Sunfield was shot in the hip.

People who live nearby the shooting say that before this, the neighborhood was quiet and they never would have expected something like this to happen in their area. “You never know where it’s going to happen. Especially in a good neighborhood. Like, it can happen anywhere,” said neighbor Anthony Wallace.

A shooting took place the night of Thursday, Dec. 21 on Ravenswood Drive in Lansing Twp. (WLNS)

Wallace said he was wrapping Christmas presents in his home when he started hearing arguing nearby. “It sounded like young kids, so we looked outside to see what was going on. We saw a commotion over there happening; there was a crowd of people. It just kept escalating,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the arguing went on for about 15 minutes–and then he heard someone saying something about a weapon. “I heard somebody say, ‘Oh, big bad with a gun.’ I was like, ‘Oh, no–that can’t be possible. Nobody’s going to start shooting over here,'” he said.

According to Wallace, within about five minutes of someone saying there was a gun–he heard two shots. He said at that point, he immediately called 911.

Another neighbor, Rod Cluley, watched as police arrived. “There was a dozen cop cars or maybe 15 cop cars down there with their flashers going. And I could hear the police yelling at the people in the house, like ‘Get down on the ground, where’s the gun, who’s got the gun.’ And ‘you show me your hands,'” Cluley said.

Both Cluley and Wallace agree that they’ve never seen something like this so close to their home. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood. I mean, I sit on my porch and people walk by with their dogs and stuff,” Cluley said.

Wallace said that “nothing really goes on around here. No commotion; very quiet.”

Police confirmed that they have a 35-year-old woman in custody as related to the situation. Lansing Township Police Department is handling the investigation, with help from the Michigan State Police crime lab.