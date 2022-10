Nellie Olson, a 10-year-old cat, is looking for a loving family.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nellie Olson, a 10-year-old cat, needs a permanent home.

She’s friendly and affectionate and would love to join a family.

This cat is spayed and vaccinated.

You can get more information by visiting ac.ingham.org, or calling (517) 676-8370