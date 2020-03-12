Nelly will perform at Lansing’s Common Ground Music Festival

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)

Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority has announced Nelly will be coming to the Common Ground Music Festival July 11.

Nelly will be joined by Baby Bash, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Juvenile for the festival at Cooley Law school Stadium.

Nelly is an American rapper, singer, songwriter who rose to fame out of St. Louis, Missouri. He signed to Universal Records in 1000 and debuted his album, Country Grammar, which featured his hit song, “Ride Wit Me.”

