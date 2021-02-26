Neo-Nazi pleads guilty to organizing vandalism of Michigan and Wisconsin synagogues

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WLNS) – A New Jersey man has admitted to working with a neo-Nazi group with the goal of vandalizing synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin.

19-year-old Richard Tobin pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy against rights. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 28th.

He admitted to prosecutors that he communicated with other members of the neo-Nazi group “The Base” and directing the vandalism of synagogues in the Midwest.

They called their campaign “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to the infamous night of November 9th-10th, 1938, when the paramilitary arm of the German Nazi Party carried out a night of destruction and deadly violence against Jewish communities.