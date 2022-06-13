LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Neogen Corporation, which develops solutions in the fields of food and animal safety, and the City of Lansing have announced plans for a new food safety facility within Lansing.

The $70 million investment is expected to create 60 to 100 new jobs. The facility will be located on E. Shiawassee Street, near other Neogen facilities, and is planned to be around 175,000 square feet and three stories.

“I am so excited that Neogen continues to choose Lansing to grow their business, invest, and create jobs right here in our community,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor stated in a press release. “I am proud of the work that my administration and the Lansing Economic Development Corporation, in conjunction with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, have done to make this project possible. Neogen has been an incredible corporate partner with the City of Lansing, celebrating their 40th year of operations in 2022, and this investment shows their commitment to our city and our residents.”

Neogen has worked alongside the City of Lansing, Lansing Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF).

“For the last year and half there’s been a great partnership between Mayor Schor and the City of Lansing and LEAP to put together a multi-tier incentive package to keep Neogen growing in the City of Lansing and the state. I caution that this is the first step among other important approvals and thank the Lansing City Council for their consideration of this great project,” said Bob Trezise, President and CEO of LEAP.