LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Neogen building in Lansing was under lockdown on Friday after a fugitive fled from police and entered the building.

The fugitive then exited Neogen, where they were arrested by police shortly up the street.

Lansing Police say there are no threats to the public at this time.

Neogen is a company that creates food safety tests.

