Neogen® Viroxide Super granted Canadian approval to fight COVID-19

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, a municipal worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)

LEXINGTON, Ky., — Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) announced today that Health Canada has granted temporary approval for Neogen to supply Neogen® Viroxide Super disinfectant to aid in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Neogen Viroxide Superis a disinfectant that inactivates coronaviruses through oxidization chemistry. The non-resistant, oxidative chemistry causes extensive damage to the protective mechanisms of microbial cells, killing bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores.

“The cleaning and disinfection of homes and places of business is essential in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Neogen’s Katlyn Connelly.

For more information, contact Neogen at 800/621-8829 (U.S./Canada), 859/254-1221, or visit animalsafety.neogen.com.