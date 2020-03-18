Nessel and coalition of AGs announce federal court blocks Trump Administration from cutting food benefits

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from cutting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The benefits currently provide access to nutritious meals to approximately 90,000 Michiganders and hundreds of thousands of people across the nation.

In the lawsuit, a 20-state coalition and the City of New York challenged a new U.S. Department of Agriculture rule that would have pushed nearly 700,000 struggling Americans out of the SNAP program. The rule was scheduled to go into effect on April 1, 2020. The preliminary injunction will allow states to retain some flexibility in determining when negative economic conditions require extending SNAP benefits for single adults past the program’s three-month limit.

“I am horrified that the federal government feels comfortable in depriving adults of the essential assistance needed to put food on their tables,” said Nessel. “Although this fight is not over, I am relieved that the court halted this rule from taking effect in the midst of our current public health emergency.”

The court’s opinion – issued late last week – states in part: “Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential.”

The preliminary injunction is available here.

The full opinion is available here.