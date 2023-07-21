LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday 20 new charges against 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice of Detroit, who is allegedly responsible for the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith earlier this month.
Trice is also charged with the violent assault of Cole-Smith’s mother that happened prior to the kidnapping on July 2.
The state of Michigan has charged Trice with the following:
- One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder
- One Count Felony Murder
- One Count Assault with Intent to Murder
- Two Counts First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
- Two Counts Kidnapping
- One Count Home Invasion, First Degree
- One Count Disarming a Peace Officer
- One Count Second Degree Feeling and Eluding
- One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000
- One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle
- One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile
- One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury
- Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing
- One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence–Second Offense
- One Count Stalking
The Department of Attorney General is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender.
“We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Nessel.
The AG recently came to an agreement with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido and Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy to consolidate the many charges against Trice into a single prosecution.
Charges that county prosecutors have previously announced against Trice will now be dropped, as Nessel has filed the consolidated charges.
READ MORE: Attorney General looking to file murder charge against Trice in toddler’s death
“By consolidating the prosecution into one judicial forum and trial, the Department seeks to minimize the traumatizing effect that multiple trials and obligations to testify would necessitate on surviving victims, witnesses, and all loved ones of Cole-Smith and her mother,” said the Department of AG in a news release Friday.
Trice is currently in the Newaygo County Jail.