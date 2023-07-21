A July 2023 booking photo of Rashad Trice from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday 20 new charges against 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice of Detroit, who is allegedly responsible for the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith earlier this month.

Trice is also charged with the violent assault of Cole-Smith’s mother that happened prior to the kidnapping on July 2.

The state of Michigan has charged Trice with the following:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder

One Count Felony Murder

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder

Two Counts First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Two Counts Kidnapping

One Count Home Invasion, First Degree

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer

One Count Second Degree Feeling and Eluding

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing

One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence–Second Offense

One Count Stalking

The Department of Attorney General is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

“We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Nessel.

The AG recently came to an agreement with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido and Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy to consolidate the many charges against Trice into a single prosecution.

Charges that county prosecutors have previously announced against Trice will now be dropped, as Nessel has filed the consolidated charges.

READ MORE: Attorney General looking to file murder charge against Trice in toddler’s death

“By consolidating the prosecution into one judicial forum and trial, the Department seeks to minimize the traumatizing effect that multiple trials and obligations to testify would necessitate on surviving victims, witnesses, and all loved ones of Cole-Smith and her mother,” said the Department of AG in a news release Friday.

Trice is currently in the Newaygo County Jail.