LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Retail giant Walmart may be out $3.1 billion.

Walmart reached a settlement with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and a coalition of other state attorneys general over accusations that the company contributed to the ongoing opioid crisis by not overseeing the distribution of opioids at their stores.

The settlement will be paid nationally and will also require Walmart to improve how its pharmacies handle opioids.

“Since their introduction in the marketplace, opioids have had a devastating impact on our country and our state,” Nessel said in a statement. “Walmart’s lax dispensing of prescription opioids has resulted in thousands of Michigan families being touched by substance use disorder or the death of a loved one due to opioid use. This settlement will provide needed funds for intervention and treatment, as well as hold Walmart accountable for the lack of oversight at its pharmacies.”

The $3.1 billion will go toward the states and local governments involved in the settlement. The money will fund recovery centers for those dealing with opioid addiction.

The attorneys involved in the suit believe the settlement will receive support in 43 states by the end of 2022, which will allow local governments to join in on the deal in 2023.

Attorneys General from North Carolina, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Texas have served as the lead negotiators on this deal.