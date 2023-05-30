LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people have been arraigned on felony charges in connection with an interstate food stamp fraud enterprise, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday.

Search warrants executed last Wednesday, May 24, throughout metro Detroit led to the arrest and arraignment of Travis Newby, 39, Detroit; Derriun Williams, 23, Detroit; and Vanessa Williams, 47, Highland Park.

The warrants also led to “substantial material seizures related to the alleged crime and additional potential suspects,” according to a press release from the Department of Attorney General.

The fraud enterprise is allegedly responsible for $4 million in thefts, according to the statement.

“Organized Retail Crime isn’t just shoplifting. It’s a highly involved and orchestrated criminal enterprise that costs Michigan businesses and consumers millions of dollars each year,” Nessel said in the press release.

The alleged food stamp fraud ring is accused of illegally obtaining electronic benefit (EBT) card data from 8,000 cardholders outside Michigan, primarily from California.

The fraud ring allegedly illegally reproduced EBT cards in Michigan with the stolen data, then used the reproduced EBT cards for fraudulent purchases from metro Detroit Sam’s Club stores.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation under the new Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Unit, established in January this year, which works with Michigan State Police (MSP) as the “FORCE Team.”

More defendants are expected to be named in the course of the investigation.