Nessel announces multistate investigation into Juul

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash. A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers. The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct. 29, by a former finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

LANSING —

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Michigan has joined a bipartisan, multistate investigation of Juul Labs.

Michigan and 38 other attorney generals will look into Juul’s marketing and sales practices — specifically in regards to targeting youth, nicotine content and risks, safety and effectiveness of the device as a means of quitting smoking.

“The health and safety of our youth should not be jeopardized by false advertising and deceptive marketing tactics,” Nessel said in a press release. “Companies that mislead customers about their products are not good corporate actors and they must be held accountable when they engage in this behavior.”

Even though teens today are smoking less cigarettes, vaping is skyrocketing.

A recent survey of Michigan high schoolers showed a growing trend in the number of students who admitted to using an electronic vaping product in the past 30 days. Hillsdale County was the only one out of the 49 counties surveyed that showed a decrease from the 2015-16 academic year to the 2017-18 year. However, data from 2015-16 was not available for six counties.

In that survey, Clinton and Oceana counties had the largest increase of 118 percent – from 11.2 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, of students who admitted to using vaping products in the past month in 2015-16 to 24.4 percent and 19 percent, respectively, in 2017-18.

The highest percentage of use for 2017-18 was reported in Grand Traverse County at 38.5 percent, with the lowest in Newaygo County at 12.7 percent.

“Michigan has seen an explosive and unprecedented increase in youth vaping, and there is no question that marketing and availability of flavors directly contributed to this epidemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in a press release. “We have to hold these companies accountable and do everything we can to keep vaping products out of the hands of youth.”

According to the FDA’s National Youth Tobacco Survey, e-cigarettes were the most commonly ever used tobacco product among U.S. middle and high school students overall (35 percent, 9.4 million). More than 5 million youth are currently using e-cigarettes, up from 3.6 million in 2018, either daily or frequently “meaning 20 or more days per month.” E-cigarettes were the most commonly used flavored tobacco product (68.8 percent of current e-cigarette users, 3.7 million).