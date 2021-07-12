Nessel, Benson, respond to sanctions hearing against attorneys involved in election suit

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded to sanctions involving Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila, along with Texas attorney Sidney Powell on Monday.

“After watching today’s hearing, it remains clear these attorneys refuse to recognize the damage they’ve done by continuing to pursue and defend this lawsuit,” Nessel said in a press release. “There is a big difference between responsibly advocating for a client and recklessly leveraging legal authority to perpetuate meritless arguments. As attorneys, we must uphold the oath we took to support the Constitution—not abuse it. I appreciate Judge Parker’s diligence in handling our motion and remain confident our request for sanctions will be granted.”

The Attorney General moved to sanction the four attorneys on behalf of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary Benson. Lin Wood (Georgia), Brandon Johnson (D.C.), Emily Newman (Virginia), Julia Haller (D.C.), and Howard Kleinhandler (New York) were also present for the hearing as they are the subject of a motion for sanctions by the city of Detroit.

“Courts in Michigan and across the country have affirmed the truth about the integrity and accuracy of the 2020 election by dismissing the dozens of frivolous lawsuits launched by partisan actors with the singular goal of undermining our democracy because their preferred candidate lost,” Benson said. “If we allow their willful misleading of the public and their purposeful attacks on our democracy go unchecked, then we all lose. Actions have consequences. We will continue working alongside the courts and Attorney General Nessel to see the men and women who attempted to deceive the American public by spreading misinformation are held accountable for those falsehoods, and face theirs.”

The motion seeks to recover attorneys’ fees totaling approximately $11,000 and aims to take further disciplinary action against the attorneys.