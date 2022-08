BELLE ISLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The giant slide on belle isle has gone viral in recent week and it seems everyone wants to take a ride.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel braved the giant slide over the weekend.

The slide reopened two weeks ago and the videos went viral, people were flying down out of control.

It was actually pretty dangerous, but they have slowed it down a bit.

Right now it’s quite the attraction, so Michigan’s top lawyer decided to give it a try.