GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and John. E. Johnson, Jr., executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, discussed investigating the Grand Rapids Police Department on Monday.

The investigation would aim to uncover if the Grand Rapids Police Department has engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination against certain groups.

“We welcome the discussions with Attorney General Dana Nessel and look forward to a potential collaboration,” said Johnson. “The residents of Grand Rapids deserve to know that the state of Michigan takes seriously their right to equal treatment under the law.”

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigates complaints of discrimination and resolves them through education and voluntary civil rights practices.

The Department is an operational arm of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

This discussion comes after a Grand Rapids Police Officer killed an unarmed Black man, Patrick Lyoya, during a struggle earlier this month.