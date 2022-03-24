LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A coalition of attorneys general, including Dana Nessel, is pushing for the end of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the MPP is a U.S. Government action whereby foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the U.S. from Mexico, either illegally or without proper documentation, can be returned to Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

While in Mexico, individuals should be provided with all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay.

The coalition filed an opinion on Biden v. Texas, supporting the administration’s efforts to end the MPP after a Texas-based federal court ordered the presidential administration to continue it.

The Texas court argued that the Presidential administration does not have the authority to allow asylum seekers into the US. The coalition points out that the court’s ruling goes against decades of administrative practice.

The Federal MPP policy is an ill-conceived hold-over from the previous administration that runs contrary to decades of practice by presidents of both parties. Immigrants play a vital role in Michigan’s economy. They pay almost $8 billion in state and local taxes and comprise 36,000 of the state’s entrepreneurs. And Michigan ranked tenth among state refugee arrivals in 2019. Sending these asylum-seekers back to their home countries exposes them to unnecessary danger and hardship just because they want a better life for themselves and their families. I join my colleagues in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision to continue Migrant Protection Protocols.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Joining AG Nessel in filing this brief are Illinois, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.