Nessel continues ‘AG Scam Jam’ outreach digitally

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In an effort to continue to spread the word on the importance of consumer protection enforcement and education, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced a series of informative videos that will be available periodically on the department’s official website and social media channels.

What was originally planned as an opportunity to host multiple consumer protection-focused events, AG Scam Jam has now transitioned into a digital format to ensure Michiganders can receive helpful information on how to protect their wallets while staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“While we unfortunately cannot host events in person at this time, consumer protection information and education is still a priority to this office,” said Nessel. “Especially at a time when bad actors are working tirelessly to prey on fear and uncertainty, we must ensure that Michiganders are aware of the consumer protection resources available to them.”

The first video – posted on Friday – was all about stimulus payment scams and included important tips on how to avoid them.

Today’s video focuses on COVID-19 scams, internet surfing and the numerous consumer protection resources the Michigan Department of Attorney General provides.

By visiting the Consumer Protection webpage, Michiganders can access the scam alert of the day, scams currently in the news, a resource library of consumer alerts, the robocall crackdown page – equipped with actual phone recordings – frequently asked questions, and the consumer complaint form.

Everyone is encouraged to follow the AG's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and subscribe to the department's consumer alerts to receive the most up-to-date to date consumer news.