LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The deadline for local governments and counties to register to receive funds from the multibillion-dollar Walgreens National Opioids Settlement has been extended to this Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release Monday that she is encouraging municipalities to complete and submit their participation forms by Wednesday. According to Nessel’s office, the settlement brought up to $338 million to Michigan governments over 18 years.

“The funds from this settlement cannot ease the pain of those who lost loved ones, but the money can bring much-needed remediation dollars to the many Michigan communities ravaged by the opioid epidemic,” Nessel said earlier this month. “I again encourage every eligible municipality to register before the deadline to get these hard-fought funds directly into their communities where they can reach the people most in need of help.”

AG Nessel reached the settlement with Walgreens in June 2023, after having sued Walgreens in the Wayne County Circuit Court for Walgreens’ role in Michigan’s opioid epidemic.

The settlement allows 278 local units of government in Michigan, referred to as subdivisions” in the settlement agreement, to participate. You can see a full list of eligible governments in Michigan here.

Eligible government units can email AG-OpioidLitigation@michigan.gov for additional instructions before the Sept. 20 deadline.