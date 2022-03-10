LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A coalition of attorneys general are pushing for the Department of Energy to update its petroleum equivalency factor, including Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The petroleum equivalency factor determines how electric vehicles are accounted for when calculating auto manufacturers’ average fleetwide fuel economy under the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program.

The data for the factor is more than two decades old, which AG Nessel says makes things easier for auto manufacturers to comply with Company Average Fuel Economy (CAFE).

“As it stands, the ‘petroleum equivalency factor’ is inflated, outdated and does very little to incentivize auto manufacturers to improve efficiency,” Nessel said. “For the sake of our planet and consumers across the country, I urge the Department of Energy to revisit and update the ‘petroleum equivalency factor.’”

With the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is required to set standards to improve fuel economy and reduce the energy consumption of passenger cars and light-duty trucks to the maximum extent feasible.

Electric vehicles do not, however, use “fuel” as defined under statute, so do not have a “fuel economy” value.

Congress directed DOE to assign these vehicles a value for the purposes of calculating the average fuel economy of auto manufacturers’ respective fleets thereby incentivizing the development and production of these vehicles.

Via a letter, the coalition encourages DOE to update the “petroleum equivalency factor.”

Joining Attorney General Nessel in filing this comment letter are the attorneys general of California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, as well as the cities of Los Angeles, Oakland, and New York.