Nessel fights Trump Administration rule increasing risk of unfounded deportation

LANSING (WLNS):

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 21 other Attorneys General filed an amicus brief today to oppose the Trump Administration’s attempts to expand the use of expedited removal.

Expedited removal is a deportation process that typically moves faster than usual. It prohibits access to legal representation, witnesses or an opportunity to present evidence and defenses against deportation.

“My colleagues and I cannot in good conscience stand by while President Trump seeks to undermine our efforts to keep immigrants safe,” said Nessel. “I have a commitment to the more than 650,000 immigrants who have made Michigan home.”

Since 2008, nearly 1,000 Michigan residents were subjected to the expedited removal process and sent home to countries where they faced potentially severe consequences.

Deporting immigrants impacts Michigan’s economy, as immigrants make up around 10% of the state’s workforce, pay approximately $6.7 billion in state and local taxes, have a spending power of $18.2 billion, and comprise close to 34,000 of the state’s entrepreneurs.

People can be excused from expedited removal if they provide a credible or reasonable fear of persecution or torture in their home country.

Expedited removal had been applied to people apprehended within 14 days of entry into the U.S. and within 100 miles of the border, but in July 2019, the administration made plans to change the process.

Expedited removal now applies to any person in the U.S. who cannot establish they are lawfully in the country, have resided within the country for two years or have credible fear of violence or persecution if returned to their home countries.