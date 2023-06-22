FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at a campaign event in Grand Rapids on Aug. 31, 2022.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people are being charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation into fake petition signatures that resulted in five GOP gubernatorial candidates being dropped from the race in 2022.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the charges, which were filed Tuesday.

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, Jamie Wilmoth, 36, and Willie Reed, 37, face more than 20 charges each, such as election forgery and conduction of a criminal enterprise.

Candidates James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, and millionaire businessman Perry Johnson were initially touted as strong candidates, but they were barred from the primary ballot after election officials discovered the fake signatures.