LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the newest installment of her consumer protection series, Attorney General Dana Nessel is giving consumers tips on recognizing price gouging with gasoline.

“These days, price swings of 30 or 40 cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging. Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Have information regarding unfair gasoline pricing practices?

You can file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388.