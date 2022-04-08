LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside a group of 22 other attorneys general, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is hoping to store Title X funding to healthcare providers.

According to the Office of Population Affairs, Title X funding goes towards family planning clinics, which helps provide family planning and preventative health services to low-income and uninsured individuals.

During the Trump administration, many healthcare providers that benefitted from the Title X program were forced to leave.

In October 2021, President Joe Biden amended the Trump-era policy, restoring family planning care funds to grantees who had had funding taken away.

Under the Department of Health and Human Service’s new 2021 rule, Title X funds can go to clinics that are financially separate, but do not physically separate, non-abortion and abortion services, and that provide referrals to abortion providers at a patient’s request.

Despite the President’s reversal, some states are pushing back on reimplementing Title X funding.

The coalition’s brief was filed in the case Ohio v. Becerra, which opposes efforts by certain states who are working to stop Title X funding from being restored.

According to Nessel, the plaintiff states are appealing a December 2021 decision from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, which rejected their request to maintain the Trump-era ruling.

In December 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio denied the plaintiffs’ motion to pause the application of the 2021 Title X rule.

Following the denial, the plaintiffs appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

I have been and will always be committed to ensuring that the women of Michigan receive the healthcare services they need,” Nessel said. “The U.S. District Court was right to reject the plaintiff states’ request for a preliminary injunction. Any state that opposes the new Title X rule does not have the bests interests of the people of that state in mind. I’m proud to join my colleagues in supporting the current administration’s efforts to restore funding to family planning providers.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

In the brief, filed in the U.S, Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, support for the 2021 ruling is clearly outlined.

The coalition declares that the 2019 Trump Administration ruling :

imposed burdensome requirements for physical separation between all abortion and non-abortion services at any clinic that provided abortion services.

prohibited physicians from providing referrals to abortion providers, even when directly requested by the patient.

Joining Attorney General Nessel in filing this brief led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.