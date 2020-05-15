Nessel issues opinion affirming Capitol Commission to prohibit firearms in State Capitol

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an opinion today affirming that the Michigan State Capitol Commission has the authority to prohibit firearms in the areas under its control, which include the inside of the Capitol building.

In her opinion she wrote:

“The U.S. Supreme Court has held that although individuals have a right under the Second Amendment to possess a firearm, “[l]ike most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” District of Columbia v Heller, 554 US 570, 626 (2008). It is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” Id. In fact, Heller recognized the validity of “laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as . . . government buildings . . . .” Id.”

“In Michigan, the concept of “open carry” does not provide the unfettered right to bring firearms into any public space,” Nessel wrote.

The Commission is not a city, village, township, or county. It is a statutorily-created instrumentality of state government, vested with the exclusive, broad, authority to “operate and manage” the Capitol site.

The Michigan Capitol Commission has been recognized for approving procedures for the use of public areas of the Capitol, giving it the authority and obligation to care for and protect Capitol grounds. And in fulfilling that obligation, the Commission, like the Michigan Supreme Court, is not prohibited from placing restrictions on carrying firearms at facilities under its control.