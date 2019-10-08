Nessel issues statement on first guilty plea in clergy abuse investigation

LANSING — Patrick Casey today pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Nessel’s Clergy Abuse Investigation.

The 56-year-old man is one of the first five priests to be charged in the investigation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement regarding his guilty plea:

“For too long, victims of clergy abuse have suffered unimaginable pain – often in silence. Mr. Casey’s decision to plead guilty to aggravated assault ensures that he will be held accountable for the pain and suffering he has caused. While this is the first conviction resulting from our investigation, I can assure you it is still only the beginning of an aggressive pursuit of justice for all those who have been victimized by priests or members of the clergy. Our department remains committed to bringing an end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for far too long.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Casey pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault today before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Evans. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to a State of Michigan press release.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Wayne County Circuit Court.

This is the first conviction in the Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation. A status update on each of the remaining charged defendants is as follows: