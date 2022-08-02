FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of other attorneys general in investigating and taking legal action against companies responsible for most foreign robocalls in the United States.

“Robocalls aren’t just a Michigan problem. They are a nationwide problem. That is why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won’t police itself, the task force will,” said Nessel.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force consists of 50 other attorneys general and has issued 20 civil investigation demands to 20 providers and other entities allegedly responsible for most foreign robocalls.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day.

Around $29.8 billion was stolen from Americans in 2021 through robocall scams.

Attorney General Nessel offered the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls: